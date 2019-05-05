2020 hopeful Tim Ryan knocks Biden's comments on China: 'Stunningly out of touch'

Ryan told CNN's Van Jones that he believes China poses a looming threat to the U.S., noting China's dominance in the solar power and electric car industries.

"They're putting billions of dollars behind these projects, and they have a 100-year plan," Ryan said. "We're in a 24-hour news cycle. And they're winning, and that's the urgency that I'm bringing to this race."

The Ohio Democrat said U.S.-China relations will be critical to the growth of the U.S. economy.

"I think it's going to be about, who's the president that's going to allow us and help us dominate electric vehicles?" Ryan said. "Who's going to steer that investment in the communities of color, into the Youngstown, Ohios, and Akron, Ohios, and Gary, Indianas, of the world that have been unplugged from any benefits of globalization for the last 30 or 40 years?"

Ryan also said he is promoting "reform" in his campaign, rather than a return to "normalcy."

"I think we need reform," Ryan said, when Jones asked him whether he considers himself more similar to candidates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHow the Democrats might avoid eating their own Warren's 'Education New Deal' will be dead on arrival Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders voices support for voting to hold Barr in contempt Ben & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own MORE (I-Vt.), who are calling to shake up the system, or Biden, who is calling for a "return to normalcy."

Ryan has presented himself as a "Rust Belt" candidate since launching last month, promoting an agenda built around manufacturing and trade.