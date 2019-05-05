Sanders pushes back on Biden comments: ' I don't think there's much question about who's more progressive'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders voices support for voting to hold Barr in contempt Ben & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own MORE (I-Vt.) in an interview broadcast Sunday pushed back on a comment made by Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBen & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE in which the former vice president called himself the most progressive 2020 presidential candidate.

"You know, I think if you look at Joe's record, and you look at my record, I don't think there's much question about who's more progressive," Sanders said on ABC's "This Week."

Sanders said that his stances on the war in Iraq, trade agreements and Wall Street regulation show that he has been more progressive than Biden.

"Joe voted for the war in Iraq. I led the effort against it. Joe voted for NAFTA permanent normal trade relations-- trade agreements with China. I led the effort against that. Joe voted for the deregulation of Wall Street. I voted against that," he said.

Biden said in March, before he entered the presidential race, that he has "the most progressive record of anybody running for the ... anybody who would run."

Biden and Sanders are among more than 20 people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. Both are considered frontrunners, with Biden leading in most polls.