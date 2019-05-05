Sanders declines to grade Obama presidency, but says he's an 'A+' compared to Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders voices support for voting to hold Barr in contempt Ben & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own MORE (I-Vt.), a 2020 presidential contender, said Sunday that he wouldn’t give former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaRecalling Richard Lugar and Birch Bayh, Indiana's two great senators When it comes to North Korea — distrust, but verify Trump says he did not confront Putin on election interference in post-Mueller call MORE a “grade” on his presidency.

Speaking to ABC News’s “This Week” host Jon Karl, Sanders conceded that Obama gets an “A+” in his book compared to President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says she worried Trump would have contested elections if House margin had been thin Anticipation builds for Mueller testimony Venezuela tests Trump-Bolton relationship MORE.

“Barack Obama was a very, very good president,” Sanders said.

“What grade would you give him?” Karl asked.

“I’m not going to give him a grade,” the Vermont senator continued. “Compared to the guy you have in the White House now, I'll give him an A+.”

Karl then noted that Trump and Republicans have expressed eagerness to run against Sanders and his ideology as a socialist, and asked Sanders if it was time for him to “disavow that label.”

“Anytime you do things for the people and you stand up to the wealthy and powerful, you’ll be labeled this that and the other thing,” Sanders said.

“All of the issues that we have talked about, these are ideas that in one form or another are in fact supported by the American people.”

Polls have repeatedly showed Sanders, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump never transitioned away from campaign rhetoric Warren's 'Education New Deal' will be dead on arrival Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE in 2016, as a front-runner in the 2020 race. He is expected to go head-to-head with Obama’s former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBen & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE, who has worked to tie himself closely to the former president since launching his campaign.