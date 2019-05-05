Buttigieg, husband meet with Jimmy Carter, sit in on Sunday school class

Democratic presidential contender South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke defends Buttigieg after hecklers shout anti-gay messages at Dallas campaign event Buttigieg responds to protesters yelling anti-gay messages in Dallas Buttigieg says he has 'batting practice' dealing with bullies MORE and his husband Chasten on Sunday sat in on former President Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class in South Georgia, Buttigieg's campaign said.

The 2020 rising star met and had lunch with Carter at his home in Plains, Ga. following services at Maranatha Baptist Church and a Sunday school session, according to a statement from his campaign. They were also joined by former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

"They enjoyed a conversation about topics ranging from faith to the rigors of the campaign trail," according to the statement.

Carter told the packed Sunday school class that he knew Buttigieg from his time working on a Habitat for Humanity Project in Indiana, according to the AP.

Buttigieg read from the Bible at Carter's request, according to the report. The former president said other Democratic presidential contenders, including Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) had attended his class before.

"I was humbled to meet with President Carter in Plains, Georgia today," Buttigieg wrote in a tweet. "He is a true public servant and America is blessed for his continuing leadership."

I was humbled to meet with President Carter in Plains, Georgia today. He is a true public servant and America is blessed for his continuing leadership. pic.twitter.com/LaITTSYb0A — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 5, 2019

Buttigieg's husband Chasten has emerged as a key part of the South Bend mayor's campaign, acting as a spokesman and adviser as the two appear in interviews and at campaign stops side-by-side.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay major presidential candidate in the U.S., and he has spoken openly about his struggles with coming out and said his relationship with his husband is one of the most important parts of his life.

Chasten opened up earlier this week about his struggles coming out as gay, telling The Washington Post that he faced adversity from his family.

“I remember my mom crying and the first thing she asked me was if I was sick. I think she meant, like, did I have AIDS?” he told the Post.

He said his parents ultimately accepted his sexuality and attended his wedding last year, but his brothers "never got over it."

Buttigieg, who has been vocal about how his Christian faith has influence him in his life, exchanged jabs with Vice President Mike Pence over Pence's stance on gay rights. Pence accused Buttigieg of being critical of his religion, to which Buttigieg responded: "I'm not critical of his faith, I'm critical of bad policies."

--Updated 3:45 p.m.