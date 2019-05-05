DNC finance chairman steps down

Longtime Democratic National Committee (DNC) finance chairman Henry Muñoz will leave his position after over six years, he told Politico.

Muñoz, the DNC’s first openly gay and first Latino finance chair, will be replaced by Chris Korge as an interim replacement before being elected permanently at the DNC’s August meeting, according to the publication.

Muñoz’s tenure saw the DNC raise more than $600 million, according to Politico. He also co-founded the Latino Victory Project in 2014 with actress Eva Longoria and told the publication that he will continue advocacy and outreach for Latino candidates and fundraising ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“2020 will be one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, and I’m energized as ever to keep working with the DNC and Latinx advocates across the country to ensure we soundly defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says she worried Trump would have contested elections if House margin had been thin Anticipation builds for Mueller testimony Venezuela tests Trump-Bolton relationship MORE and take back state houses from coast to coast," Muñoz said.

“As my own political mentor, I have watched [Muñoz] organize and create paths for the next generation of Latinos,” Longoria said in a statement to Politico. “I have no doubt, as he moves on to his next endeavor, he will continue to help this Latino mobilization movement he has created.”

Korge, Muñoz’s interim replacement, previously served as finance chair for Andrew Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign. Former DNC chair and ex-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who has known Korge for more than three decades, told the publication “Democrats on all levels across the country will benefit from his leadership.”