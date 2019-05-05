O'Rourke: Mueller report affirmed need for impeachment against Trump

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s report confirmed for him that President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says she worried Trump would have contested elections if House margin had been thin Anticipation builds for Mueller testimony Venezuela tests Trump-Bolton relationship MORE should be impeached, according to CNN.

"I think that this Mueller report, absolutely exhaustive, from one of the most trusted people in this country, now gives Americans, regardless of party, the information they need to make the best decision for this country," O'Rourke, a 2020 presidential contender, told reporters in Iowa on Sunday.

"And for me, that means that we decide that we are a nation of laws. That no man is above the law," he said. "Impeachment proceedings in the House ensure that more of these facts come to light, ensure that the Senate can make a very informed decision about the consequences for this president."

O’Rourke said he previously considered firing former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeySenate Democrats missed the point with their questions for William Barr The Hill's Morning Report - Barr stiff-arms House following Senate grilling CNN to host James Comey town hall on 2-year anniversary of Trump firing him MORE and pressuring then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDurbin: Barr 'must recuse himself' from all Mueller-related investigations Timeline: Barr, Mueller and the Trump probe Roy Moore 'seriously considering' another Senate bid MORE to end Mueller’s probe to be impeachable offenses.

Asked about comments by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi says she worried Trump would have contested elections if House margin had been thin Trump goes on tear, sharing tweets about Putin, North Korea's Kim and far-right YouTube star Bill Maher: Explaining the law to Trump like 'playing monopoly with a hyena' MORE (D-Calif.) that Democrats should focus on winning elections rather than impeachment, O’Rourke responded, "I mean, we're two different people. And I really respect the Speaker and what she's been able to do, but when asked my opinion, I've got to give my opinion and not anybody else's."

O’Rourke endorsed impeachment in his 2018 Senate campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump laments social media 'getting worse' for conservatives, warns he'll 'monitor the censorship' Trump administration renews waivers for Iranian civil nuclear work The Hill's Morning Report — Dem ire at Barr intensifies MORE (R-Texas) before the report’s release but voted against impeachment proceedings on two occasions during his time in the House.

O’Rourke also called for impeachment in an interview with The Dallas Morning News on Saturday but previously said that the 2020 presidential elections may be the best chance to remove Trump from office. "I think the American people are going to have a chance to decide this at the ballot box in November 2020, and perhaps that's the best way for us to resolve these outstanding questions," he said in March.