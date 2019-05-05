Kamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate Democrats missed the point with their questions for William Barr Harris requests probe into if Trump pressured Barr to open investigations Poll: Biden leads Dem primary field by 30 points MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential contender, accused Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrSanders voices support for voting to hold Barr in contempt Schumer: Graham 'has an obligation' to ask Mueller to testify Anticipation builds for Mueller testimony MORE of lying to Congress, telling the audience during an NAACP event Sunday that Barr’s primary loyalty was to President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says she worried Trump would have contested elections if House margin had been thin Anticipation builds for Mueller testimony Venezuela tests Trump-Bolton relationship MORE, according to the Associated Press.

Barr, Harris said, “lied to Congress” and "is clearly more interested in representing the president than the American people."

She made the remarks during a keynote speech at the Detroit NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund dinner, days after she made headlines for a tense exchange with Barr in which she pressed him on whether he had reviewed special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s evidence before making the decision not to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, as well as whether Trump had ever pressured him to open investigations into specific people.

On Friday, Harris wrote Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz requesting the same information.

In Harris’ speech, she also pushed back on talk of “electability” with regard to Midwestern states, without explicitly invoking her own candidacy.

"They usually put the Midwest in a simplistic box and a narrow narrative," Harris said, according to the AP. "The conversation too often suggests certain voters will only vote for certain candidates regardless of whether their ideas will lift up all of our families. It's short sighted. It's wrong. And voters deserve better."

Harris also told the predominantly African American audience that her administration would double the size of the Justice Department’s civil rights division and take further action to hold social media platforms accountable for the spread of misinformation, according to the AP.