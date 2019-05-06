Kamala Harris hits Trump on 'foul language,' failure to call out 'domestic terrorism'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress' Kamala Harris celebrates historic win of three African American pageant contestants Klobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress' Trump to Palestinians in Gaza: 'End the violence and work towards peace' O'Rourke: Mueller report affirmed need for impeachment against Trump MORE during an appearance in Detroit on Sunday, saying he is “trying to make America hate” with his rhetoric.

Speaking at the NAACP Freedom Fund dinner Sunday night, Harris hit Trump over past comments, saying the country needs "a leader who speaks out against hate."

“It’s time we had a president who’s not scared to call neo-Nazi violence what it is: domestic terrorism,” Harris said during the dinner, posting a short clip of her speech on Twitter.

“It’s time we had a leader who speaks out against hate in all its forms,” she wrote in her Twitter post.

“Let’s speak truth here today,” Harris continued. “This president isn’t trying to make America great; he’s trying to make America hate. So it is critical to our security, our dignity and our unity as a nation when I say: We need a new president.”

Trump and Harris have traded blows recently, with Trump last week calling the presidential contender “nasty,” after her grilling of Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrKamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress' Dem lawmaker says KFC chicken he ate at hearing to mock Barr 'wasn't wonderful' Trump says Mueller shouldn't testify MORE in a hearing about Barr's handling of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report.

Harris fired back.

“Trump’s primary interest has been to obstruct justice. My primary interest is to pursue justice,” Harris said last week in response to Trump’s attack. “You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that's what the American people want in a leader.”