Crowd erupts into chants of 'PowerPoint' after Yang pledges to use PowerPoint at SOTU

A crowd broke out into chants of "PowerPoint, PowerPoint, PowerPoint," at Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang's latest Seattle rally last week.

The chant broke out during a Friday rally at Gas Works Park in Seattle. Yang was reiterating his promise to become the first president to use PowerPoint in the State of the Union address when the audience responded by repeating "PowerPoint," according to GeekWire.

"I'm going to be the first president to use PowerPoint at the State of the Union, how do you feel about that?" Yang said. "Yes, this is the nerdiest presidential campaign in history!"

Yang is one of many contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination and faces an uphill battle in the primary.

He is facing candidates with a much higher profile and whose campaigns are heavily funded, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).

Yang has called for universal basic income and lowering the voting age to 16 as part of his presidential platform.

Last week it was reported that Yang is working on a plan to give out $1,000 per month to two families in New Hampshire and Iowa as a way of demonstrating the benefits of his "Freedom Dividend" plan.