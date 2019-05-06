North Carolina businessman will challenge Tillis in GOP primary

A Raleigh, N.C. businessman has filed to run against Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisMueller fallout deepens Senate tensions Dems go after Barr's head The Hill's Morning Report - The heat turns up on Bill Barr MORE (R-N.C.) for his seat in 2020, becoming the first Republican to mount a primary bid against the first-term senator.

Garland Tucker, who is the former CEO of an investment firm, filed his paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), according to the Raleigh News & Observer. An official campaign rollout is expected in the coming days, Carter Wrenn, a veteran Republican consultant who is advising Tucker, said.

Tillis, a former North Carolina state House speaker, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 when he notched a win over incumbent Sen. Kay Hagan Kay Ruthven Hagan Embattled senators fill coffers ahead of 2020 NC state senator meets with DSCC as Dems eye challenge to Tillis GOP, Dems locked in fight over North Carolina fraud probe MORE (D-N.C.). But he has angered some conservatives in recent years for breaking with President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress' Trump to Palestinians in Gaza: 'End the violence and work towards peace' O'Rourke: Mueller report affirmed need for impeachment against Trump MORE on certain issues.

As Democrats sought to pass a resolution condemning Trump’s emergency declaration at the U.S. southern border in February, Tillis initially said he planned to vote in favor of the measure, noting that he disagreed with the president on principle.

He eventually reversed course on the matter and voted against the resolution.

Wrenn said in a brief phone interview on Monday that Tillis had shown himself to be a typical “Washington politician” who is willing to vote in whichever way is politically convenient.

“When he looks at Tillis, Tillis is a Washington politician, who talks a good game, but when you look at how he votes it doesn’t match up,” Wrenn said, later adding that the first-term Republican senator has “his finger to the air and he flip flops” on the issues.

Wrenn described Tucker, a first-time candidate for public office, as an “old-fashioned conservative,” who “believes in less government, less spending, stronger defense [and] securing the border.”

Tucker’s expected primary challenge to Tillis comes as Democrats see North Carolina as an increasingly likely electoral target. The historically red state has become friendlier territory for Democrats in recent years and is expected to be a prime political battleground in 2020.

A handful of Democrats have already announced campaigns for the Senate seat, including former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller and state Sen. Erica Smith. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rates the 2020 Senate race as “likely” Republican.

Wrenn dismissed the notion that putting up a primary challenge to Tillis could weaken the GOP’s chances of holding onto the Senate seat next year, insisting that Republican voters would ultimately coalesce around the eventual nominee.

“Republicans are going to unite against the Democrat in the fall period,” Wrenn said. “It’s a political argument, it’s not a real argument.”