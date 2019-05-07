Dem candidates complicate Pelosi's handling of impeachment

The 2020 Democratic contenders are complicating Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiIowa Republican ousted in 2018 says he will run to reclaim House seat Harvard's Laurence Tribe: 'We might lose our souls and our democracy' if Congress doesn't impeach Trump The Memo: Pelosi's 'tone-deaf' remarks raise ire of Team Trump MORE’s (D-Calif.) strategy of warning her party against rushing to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says shrinking Arctic sea ice presents 'new opportunities for trade' Iowa Republican ousted in 2018 says he will run to reclaim House seat Trump pardons ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner MORE.

A growing number of Democratic presidential candidates are embracing calls for impeachment as they try to stand out in the crowded — and still growing — 22-member primary field.

The calls for impeachment follow the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which did not establish that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia, but did not make a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice — an impeachable offense.

Mueller, instead, laid out 10 examples where Trump may have obstructed justice.

Over the weekend, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) told reporters in Iowa that the findings in the report confirmed for himthat Trump should be impeached, despite Pelosi’s caution.

When asked about Pelosi’s position, O’Rourke, said, "I mean, we're two different people. And I really respect the Speaker and what she's been able to do, but when asked my opinion, I've got to give my opinion and not anybody else's."

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell25 Dems ask federal appeals court to invalidate Trump pardon of Arpaio Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Booker pitches sweeping plan to fight gun violence MORE (D-Calif.), a House Judiciary Committee member, inched closer toward saying impeachment is a necessary step.

"This president is taking us down that road" of impeachment, Swalwell said in an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation." "It's maybe the only road to save the country."

Politics is driving both sides of the debate, but in different directions.

The 2020 contenders are hoping that campaigning for an aggressive check on Trump will help attract the party’s liberal base.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPollster says media focusing more on male 2020 candidates Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong MORE (D-Mass.) was among the first 2020 candidates to call for impeachment in the days after the release of the redacted Mueller report in late April, saying at the time that she hadnot discussedwith Pelosi her call for Trump’s removal.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' Harris, House Dems push for mandatory carbon monoxide detectors in public housing Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D-Calif.), as well as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, were also among 2020 contenders calling for Trump’s impeachment.

That number is growing amid accusations that the White House is stonewalling the Democrats' investigations and in the face of Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump pardons ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner DOJ releases second redacted version of Mueller report over FOIA lawsuits Sessions: Barr has 'done well' as attorney general MORE’s refusal to testify before a House committee.

And last week's news revealing Mueller had privately raised concerns about Barr’s initial four-page summary of the Russia report has only added fuel to the calls for impeachment.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAnalyst: Biden's comments on China 'inexplicable, absolutely incorrect' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 Pollster says voters associate Biden with electability MORE said last week that Congress would have “no alternative” but to impeach Trump if the White House blocks Democratic investigations.

The calls by the 2020 contenders align them with a handful of House liberals, who are pressing Democratic leaders to take up impeachment.

Rep. Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenTrump pushes back at Democratic lawmaker Al Green on impeachment Dems see GOP effort to drive them to impeach Trump Dems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates MORE (D-Texas), who’s threatened to force another floor vote on impeachment, countered that not impeaching Trump could help the president win a second term.

"I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected. If we don’t impeach him, he will say he has been vindicated. He will say that Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and they didn’t take up impeachment. He will say that we had a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn’t. He will say that he has been vindicated,” Green said in an MSNBC interview.

But party leaders on Capitol Hill fear that pursuing impeachment without bipartisan support could alienate voters in the purple swing districts they'll need to win in order to retain the House next year.

Indeed, Republicans increasingly see impeachment as a wedge issue dividing Democrats — one they hope to use to their political advantage at the polls.

"Republicans are begging us to impeach the president," said Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump move raises pressure on Barr Dems see GOP effort to drive them to impeach Trump Dems go after Barr's head MORE (D-Md.), another member of the Judiciary Committee and a former constitutional law professor.

Polling suggests the broader public isn’t clamoring for impeachment. A new NBC News-Wall Street Journal pollfound that 48 percent of respondents opposed impeachment, while only 17 percent want impeachment hearings now. Another 32 percent support continuing investigations to see if there’s enough evidence to begin impeachment proceedings at a later date.

And among independents, 45 percent said Congress shouldn't move to impeach Trump while just 19 percent believe there's enough evidence to begin the process.

Democratic congressional leaders have opted for a tamer response: pursuing a handful of investigations into the administration, while also going after Barr. The Judiciary Committee will vote Wednesdayto hold the attorney general in contempt of Congress, a symbolic move since the GOP-controlled Senate is certain to ignore it.

Meanwhile, Pelosi’s office is highlighting comments she made to The New York Times, in which she argued that the best way to remove Trump is by soundly defeating him at the ballot box next year, a strategy best served by avoiding veering too far to the left.

“Own the center-left, own the mainstream,” Pelosi said in The New York Times interview. “Our passions were for health care, bigger paychecks, cleaner government — a simple message.”

Even Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibThe Memo: Pelosi's 'tone-deaf' remarks raise ire of Team Trump Conservatives slam Omar over tweet on Gaza violence Trump pushes back at Democratic lawmaker Al Green on impeachment MORE (D-Mich.), a fierce Trump critic, has endorsed a more incremental approach by urging the Judiciary Committee to investigate potentially impeachable offenses — a strategy effectively already being pursued by Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerCNN, Fox, MSNBC air split-screens of Nadler and empty chair for Barr Any infrastructure program will be swallowed by the swamp Dem lawmaker says Barr will be subpoenaed if he fails to show for House hearing MORE (D-N.Y.).

"I think people want to understand the process," Tlaib said. "It isn't anger, it's more of a sense of duty."

Other 2020 contenders have also adopted Pelosi’s cautious approach of charging forward with vigorous investigations to see what turns up — and how the public responds.

That includes the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHarvard's Laurence Tribe calls Bernie Sanders a 'phony' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 GOP pollster: O'Rourke benefited from running against Cruz MORE (I-Vt.), who warnedat a recent CNN town hall that “I worry that works to Trump's advantage” if Democrats focus on impeachment instead of issues like health care and climate change.

It also includes Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBiden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong The gap in Sen. Gardner's environmental record MORE (D-Colo.), the latest candidate to join the Democratic presidential primary.

"The majority of people say the House should continue to investigate and then we should make a decision down the road about whether to impeach or not and then, obviously, to convict or not in the Senate. I think that's exactly right, and that's what we should do," Bennet said on NBC's "Meet the Press.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' On The Money: Mnuchin formally rejects Dem request for Trump's tax returns | Trump to boost tariffs on Chinese goods | Trade worries lead to wild day on Wall Street | NY attorney general sues Treasury, IRS Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D-N.Y.) called for Mueller to testify before Congress before the body makes a decision on impeachment, as has Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' Rick Scott says Ocasio-Cortez has embarrassed Congress 'to the point of irrelevance' Student tears up talking about school shootings with Beto O'Rourke: 'I'm sorry' MORE (D-N.J.).

And South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOregon House passes bill to eliminate religious, philosophical vaccine exemptions Al Sharpton on Buttigieg: 'More impressive than I thought he would be' Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE said that while Trump “deserves impeachment” at a recent CNN town hall, he addedthat the best way to "relegate Trumpism to the dustbin of history" is to deliver “an absolute thumping at the ballot box."

Democrats allied with Pelosi’s strategy are hopeful that even if the party does not pursue impeachment, they can present a sharp contrast to President Trump, letting voters decide who they would rather have in the White House.

“I, for one, believe that even if we don't do impeachment ... 18 months from now when we're going through the election process, the public would then have a very clear picture between a kleptocrat and a Democrat,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo). “And I think they'll choose the Democrat."