Kamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress' Kamala Harris celebrates historic win of three African American pageant contestants Klobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, called for the total repeal of the 2017 tax reform law Monday, saying the U.S. should “get rid of the whole thing,” according to Bloomberg.

Harris made the remarks after an American Federation of Teachers (AFT) event in Detroit, setting her apart from several competitors for the Democratic presidential nomination who have called for only a partial repeal of the GOP-backed law. A total repeal would eliminate some of the law’s more popular provisions, such as doubling the standard deduction and increasing the child tax credit, according to the report.

During her speech to the AFT, Harris imagined a critic of her education plan demanding answers on how she would pay for it.

“On Day One, we’re going to repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and corporations,” she said.

Ian Sams, Harris’s campaign spokesman, told Bloomberg that the California Democrat would look to replace the 2017 law with the LIFT Act, legislation she has proposed that would involve nearly $3 trillion in refundable tax cuts primarily affecting the middle class.

Before launching her White House run, Harris announced a plan to give working families up to $6,000 annually, echoing a similar proposal by Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Treasury misses second Dem deadline on Trump tax returns | Waters renews calls for impeachment | Dem wants Fed pick to apologize for calling Ohio cities 'armpits of America' | Stocks reach record high after long recovery Sherrod Brown asks Trump Fed pick why he referred to Cleveland, Cincinnati as 'armpits of America' Only four Dem senators have endorsed 2020 candidates MORE (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaAnticipation builds for Mueller testimony Overnight Energy — Presented by Job Creators Network — House votes to block Trump from exiting Paris deal | Trump rolling back Obama drilling safety rules | Dems grill Interior lawyer alongside nominee who would investigate him Dems go after Barr's head MORE (D-Calif.), which would be paid for by repealing the tax cuts.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKlobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention Booker: I support Medicare for All, but I'm a 'pragmatist' Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE (D-N.Y.) has called for making the law’s middle-class tax cuts permanent but repealing its corporate tax cuts, putting the savings toward expanding the earned income tax credit and the child and dependent care tax credit. Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOcasio-Cortez says she's not ready to endorse 2020 candidate, will focus on local races Buttigieg, husband meet with Jimmy Carter, sit in on Sunday school class Klobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharButtigieg, husband meet with Jimmy Carter, sit in on Sunday school class Klobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention Klobuchar: I don't think Trump should conduct 'foreign policy by tweet' MORE (D-Minn.), meanwhile, have proposed rolling back the cuts in support of an expansion of the earned income tax credit.