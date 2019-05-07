Biden tops Trump by 5 points in Arizona: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAnalyst: Biden's comments on China 'inexplicable, absolutely incorrect' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 Pollster says voters associate Biden with electability MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says shrinking Arctic sea ice presents 'new opportunities for trade' Iowa Republican ousted in 2018 says he will run to reclaim House seat Trump pardons ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner MORE by 5 points in Arizona, according to a poll released early Tuesday.

The OH Predictive Insights poll found 49 percent support for Biden, who formally entered the race for the White House last month, compared to 44 percent for Trump. Seven percent are undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar poll conducted in February showed Biden and Trump tied at 46 points.

Trump, who beat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarvard's Laurence Tribe calls Bernie Sanders a 'phony' The Memo: Pelosi's 'tone-deaf' remarks raise ire of Team Trump GOP senators push for probe of 'apparent leaks' in Russia investigation MORE in Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016, could be the first Republican to lose the state since Bob Dole lost to Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe strange greatness of Donald Trump Hillary Clinton on Trump: 'What we have seen over the last several years is truly deplorable' Hillary Clinton: Trump 'obstructed justice' in Mueller's investigation MORE in 1996.

“The Biden bump we have seen in other states carried over to Arizona. Fifteen months before the Arizona primary, Biden is the Democratic candidate best positioned to take on the president,” said Mike Noble, chief of research and managing partner of OH Predictive Insights. “If Democrats put electability above all else, Biden could run away with the nomination and the White House.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPollster says media focusing more on male 2020 candidates Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong MORE (D-Mass.) came in second to Biden among Democrats with 42 percent, but did not muster enough support to surpass Trump’s 47 percent. Eleven percent were undecided in that match-up.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) polled at 40 percent compared to Trump’s 46 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' Harris, House Dems push for mandatory carbon monoxide detectors in public housing Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D-Calif.) 39 percent came in behind Trump’s 48 percent support.

Tied at 37 percent support in the poll are Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHarvard's Laurence Tribe calls Bernie Sanders a 'phony' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 GOP pollster: O'Rourke benefited from running against Cruz MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOregon House passes bill to eliminate religious, philosophical vaccine exemptions Al Sharpton on Buttigieg: 'More impressive than I thought he would be' Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE. They both came in behind Trump’s 46 percent support with 16 percent of respondents undecided.

The poll of 600 likely Arizona general election voters, conducted May 1-2, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Read more from The Hill:

Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll