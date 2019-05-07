De Blasio: 'Not the week' to announce presidential run

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioCDC reports 60 new measles cases in the past week De Blasio to announce presidential bid next week: reports New York City officially names real intersection 'Sesame Street' MORE (D) said late Monday that it was "not the week" to announce a presidential run.

“It’s not the night, no,” told host Errol Lewis on NY1 radio, according to the New York Daily News. "And not the week.”

The mayor also told Lewis that he was not certain of his plans after news reports circulated last week claiming that de Blasio would soon enter the race.

“There was a story that assumed some specific thing that never was and you can’t have an announcement before there’s a decision,” de Blasio said, according to the newspaper. "I think that’s normal, it’s a big decision, obviously.”

If he entered the race, the New York City mayor would join a crowded field of more than 20 other announced Democratic hopefuls vying for the party's nomination in 2020. Recent polls have shown the race largely dominated by two candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAnalyst: Biden's comments on China 'inexplicable, absolutely incorrect' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 Pollster says voters associate Biden with electability MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHarvard's Laurence Tribe calls Bernie Sanders a 'phony' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 GOP pollster: O'Rourke benefited from running against Cruz MORE (I-Vt.), while other hopefuls including South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOregon House passes bill to eliminate religious, philosophical vaccine exemptions Al Sharpton on Buttigieg: 'More impressive than I thought he would be' Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPollster says media focusing more on male 2020 candidates Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong MORE (D-Mass.) have risen in the polls as well in recent days.

De Blasio has been stoking 2020 speculation for months, and in February visited the nearby state of New Hampshire, the site of the first primary elections of 2020.

“He wants to make sure ideas like pre-K for all, paid personal time and mental health are on the table as Democrats debate the party’s vision for the future,” de Blasio's communications director, Mike Casca, said at the time.