Harris 2020 campaign launches 'Camp Kamala' to train young volunteers

The presidential campaign of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' Harris, House Dems push for mandatory carbon monoxide detectors in public housing Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D-Calif.) has launched an initiative to train volunteers called "Camp Kamala."

"It’s sort of like summer camp, but better: Camp Kamala will be all about how we elect Kamala the next President of the United States," said campaign aide Jose Nunez in an email to supporters.

The "camp" features weekly online training sessions that are followed by a quiz. The campaign is also rolling out a Camp Kamala+, which has more training sessions and weekly homework assignments.

"After Camp is over, you’ll be fully trained and empowered to lead community and volunteer events in your community for Kamala," the email said.

Completing Camp Kamala+ will allow volunteers to have more chances at volunteer leadership, including training others.

Harris is among more than 20 people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.