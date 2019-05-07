Warren makes pitch to black voters with policy roadmap

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPollster says media focusing more on male 2020 candidates Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong MORE (D-Mass.) is making a pitch to voters of color with a policy agenda focused on lower-income Americans and communities that have faced discrimination.

In an essay for the National Urban League's State of Black America report, Warren touted her efforts to expand access to housing, implement a wealth tax and cut down on government corruption.

"The homeownership gap has led to a staggering [racial] wealth gap," Warren wrote. "I believe that the federal government has a central role to play in reversing this damage caused in large part by decades of government-sanctioned discrimination. That’s why I introduced legislation to produce more than three million affordable housing units and bring down rents."

"I’ve proposed dealing with federal redlining by providing down payment grants to people living in formerly redlined and currently lower-income areas," the senator continued. "It would be a significant start in acknowledging—and starting to reverse—a long history of housing discrimination."

Expanded access to child care, she said, would allow working mothers to free up more time and money to pursue their own careers.

"With this plan, parents could work if they want to and every child could develop the skills needed to reach their full potential," she wrote. "My plan would also dramatically increase wages for America’s child-care workers—who are disproportionately women of color."

Her essay closed with a call to rally against powerful interests in America, a message that matched themes espoused by Warren's top progressive ally and fellow 2020 contender, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHarvard's Laurence Tribe calls Bernie Sanders a 'phony' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 GOP pollster: O'Rourke benefited from running against Cruz MORE (I-Vt.).

"Right now, our government works for the rich and the powerful, while people without power get dirt kicked in their faces," Warren wrote.

"This is our moment in history. It is our time to build a government that is truly a government of the people, by the people, and for all people," the senator continued. "And that starts with building an inclusive campaign and an administration that lives the values we fight for every day. I’m committed to this fight all the way."