Warren supporters resurface 2004 interview where she predicted housing crisis

A 15-year-old video of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPollster says media focusing more on male 2020 candidates Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong MORE predicting the collapse of housing markets is going viral among the presidential candidate’s supporters.

"[Then-Federal Reserve Chairman] Alan Greenspan, our national economic leader, has stood up for the last four years and told Americans 'borrow against your house,’ ” Warren, then a professor at Harvard Law School, says in the 2004 clip. “What frightens me is millions of American families have taken that advice."

Warren’s interviewer responded, “The houses around me are rising in price. It makes sense that I should be able to harness some of that rising real estate value," prompting Warren to respond “Think about what happens when you load up more debt on your house: just you are rolling the dice … that your income’s going to continue to go up, that nothing serious is going to go wrong in your family.”

Warren also warned about potential long-term fallout in response to Greenspan's assurances the market will devise "innovative approaches" if anything goes wrong.

“Look at what his innovative approaches are about, they’re about owing money … they’re about people losing what is the No. 1 retirement plan in America,” completing their house payments and living in their home "for the rest of their days," she said.

“Alan Greenspan has talked Americans out of their No. 1 retirement plan and we’re starting to see the effect of that,” citing an increase in Americans 65 or older who have not yet paid off their houses. “We’ve literally, as a country, mortgaged our future.” She added that while wage growth could offset the trend, “the long-term trends don’t look good.”

The first clip in the series, posted by Twitter user @TheLoveBel0w, has been retweeted more than 4,500 times and has nearly 270,000 views, with the users sharing it including former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell. “[Warren] is so clear on how the so-called gurus like Allan Greenspan led Americans down the garden path,” Campbell wrote Tuesday. “She is not just smart and knowledgeable, she is passionate about American lives!”