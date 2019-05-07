2020 Dems take to Twitter to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day

A slew of Democratic presidential candidates on Monday and Tuesday took to Twitter to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day.

The tweets come as many in the crowded primary field, which has grown to 22 candidates, seek to highlight their support for raising the minimum wage and strengthening labor movements, two developments which would impact public educators.

“Denver Spanish teacher Kelsey’s salary isn’t enough to open a savings account. ‘There are just days that I don’t know how much longer I can do it,’” Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' Harris, House Dems push for mandatory carbon monoxide detectors in public housing Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (Calif.) tweeted. “Average teacher salaries are down 4.5% in the past decade. It’s time we give them a raise.”

Harris unveiled a plan in March to use federal funds to boost teachers’ pay as part of her 2020 platform.

Teachers deserve our endless thanks on #TeacherAppreciationDay and every day. And you know what else they deserve? To be paid as though they hold our kids' futures in their hands—because they do,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' On The Money: Mnuchin formally rejects Dem request for Trump's tax returns | Trump to boost tariffs on Chinese goods | Trade worries lead to wild day on Wall Street | NY attorney general sues Treasury, IRS Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (N.Y.) tweeted.

“I grew up to be a teacher, then a senator – in no small part because of Mrs. Lee, my 2nd grade teacher. She opened the door to a world of opportunity for me. If we want to invest in brighter futures for our kids, we must invest more in our teachers today. #TeacherAppreciationWeek,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPollster says media focusing more on male 2020 candidates Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Dems criticizing Michael Bennet on his judicial voting record are wrong MORE (Mass.), a former public school teacher and Harvard Law School professor, tweeted Monday.

“Today, our teachers aren’t getting the kind of support and the kind of help that they need,” she added in an attached video. “Teachers are being paid so little, that many teachers are working two and three jobs just to make ends meet. Many have to go into their own pockets in order to come up with the supplies that their kids need. That’s just not right.”

The issue of public teachers’ salaries has grown in prominence in recent months after numerous stories emerged of educators working multiple jobs and tapping into personal funds to purchase school supplies. Teachers also waged high-profile strikes in a litany of states last year demanding an increase in pay that resulted in several policy changes.

Former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAnalyst: Biden's comments on China 'inexplicable, absolutely incorrect' GOP pollster welcomes a socialist Democratic candidate in 2020 Pollster says voters associate Biden with electability MORE took the opportunity to thank his wife, who teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

“I’m so inspired by @DrBiden for her dedication to educating future generations. Happy #TeacherAppreciationDay to all the hardworking educators out there!” Biden tweeted.

“To the teachers who care for our kids, who inspire them, who support and encourage them, who expand their minds and help open their hearts. Thank you. We as parents, and as a nation, are forever indebted to you. #ThankATeacher,” former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperOn The Money: Mnuchin formally rejects Dem request for Trump's tax returns | Trump to boost tariffs on Chinese goods | Trade worries lead to wild day on Wall Street | NY attorney general sues Treasury, IRS Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Hickenlooper aligns himself with capitalism in op-ed MORE tweeted.

“What do you appreciate the most about your child’s teacher? If you’re a teacher, what do you wish folks appreciated more about your profession? #TeacherAppreciationDay #TeacherAppreciationWeek #TeacherTalkTuesday,” Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOregon House passes bill to eliminate religious, philosophical vaccine exemptions Al Sharpton on Buttigieg: 'More impressive than I thought he would be' Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE, asked. Mayor Buttigieg retweeted the message.