Tim Ryan: Trump 'doesn't give a s--- about' the Constitution

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanBiden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll IRS says it's reviewing concerns about 'free file' program Klobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention MORE (D-Ohio), who is running for president, said Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Trump touts 'BIG FIREWORKS' returning to Mt. Rushmore for July 4 Trump taps ex-State spokeswoman Heather Nauert to help oversee White House fellowships MORE "doesn't give a shit" about the Constitution.

"He’s more concerned about himself than the Constitution, the traditions of our country, transparency, all of the essential components, whether in law or in tradition in America,” Ryan said, according to ABC News.

“He doesn’t give a shit about them, he just doesn’t care,” the Ohio Democrat added.

Ryan's comments came as Trump asserted executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's full report on Russian election interference. The House Judiciary Committee is poised to vote to hold Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Nadler threatens McGahn with contempt over failure to turn over documents McConnell: Dems have 'Trump derangement syndrome' amid Barr fight MORE in contempt of Congress over his refusal to provide the panel with the complete, unredacted report.

Ryan retweeted a transcript of his remarks posted by an ABC News reporter.

He also called Trump “the distracter in chief,” saying that the president is “not even trying to deal with the economy for working class people.”

Ryan, a moderate Democrat from a key swing state, is among more than 20 people competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He is considered a long-shot candidate, but has reportedly qualified for the first Democratic primary debate through the polling requirement.