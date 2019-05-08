GOP primary challenger Weld compares Trump to Nixon for 'inappropriately' using executive privilege

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldJudd Gregg: A country for old men California Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns New Hampshire Democrat: 'I wouldn't write off someone like Bill Weld' MORE (R), who is running for the GOP presidential nomination, on Wednesday compared President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Trump touts 'BIG FIREWORKS' returning to Mt. Rushmore for July 4 Trump taps ex-State spokeswoman Heather Nauert to help oversee White House fellowships MORE to former President Nixon after Trump declared executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's full report.

“Donald Trump seems determined to model his response to the Mueller investigation on Richard Nixon’s response to Watergate,” Weld said in a statement.

“Like Nixon, he is inappropriately using executive privilege to try and prevent Congress from seeing evidence of his criminal conduct. The courts rejected that during Watergate, and they will reject it again here,” he added.

Weld, who announced last month that he would mount a primary challenge to Trump, also said in his statement that the Republican Party "deserves better."

“The Republican Party deserves better than a candidate who makes a mockery of our long-standing support for the rule of law,” he said. “And the American people deserve better than a President who uses the power of his office to protect himself, rather than advance our national interests.”

Trump on Wednesday invoked executive privilege as the House Judiciary Committee prepared to vote to hold Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Nadler threatens McGahn with contempt over failure to turn over documents McConnell: Dems have 'Trump derangement syndrome' amid Barr fight MORE in contempt of Congress after Barr did not turn over an unredacted version of the Mueller report and its underlying materials despite a committee subpoena.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersMueller's facts vs Trump's spin Trump says he was called 'the greatest hostage negotiator this country has ever had' Sam Donaldson slams Sarah Sanders: 'She's had a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying' MORE Sanders defended the president's action, saying in a statement that Trump "has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege.”

Weld has been a frequent critic of Trump, saying that his behavior as outlined in the redacted Mueller report amounts to "criminal conduct and impeachable conduct" in an MSNBC interview. He clarified in the interview that he was not calling for Trump's impeachment.