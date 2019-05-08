Marie Harf leaving Fox to join Moulton's campaign

Marie Harf, a liberal on-air Fox News personality, is leaving the network to join Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonBiden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Michelle Obama cheers royal baby: 'Congratulations, Meghan and Harry!' Klobuchar is a worthy candidate, getting no attention MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign.

Moulton's campaign told The Daily Beast that Harf, who has served as a political commentator for Fox News Channel and as a co-host of Fox News Radio’s "Benson and Harf," will work with Moulton as his deputy campaign manager for policy and communications.

Fox News confirmed to The Hill that Harf is leaving the network but pointed to Moulton’s campaign for confirmation that she is joining his campaign staff. The Moulton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Harf, a former State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration, has served as a Democratic voice on Fox News, though she has criticized the party in the past.

“The DNC has to rebuild its image before 2020,” she on the network in late 2017, referring to the Democratic National Committee and its president. “Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE has some more work to do.”

Harf previously served as a senior communications adviser to former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryHouse Dem chairman announces hearing after Trump rejects UN arms treaty NBC's Kelly O'Donnell tears up over video celebrating 25 years at network Biden's sloppy launch may cost him MORE and as a Middle East analyst at the CIA, bringing international relations experience to a campaign already highlighting Moulton’s foreign policy chops as a veteran. She also worked on former President Obama’s 2012 reelection bid.

The Moulton campaign also hired Cathy Coyle, who recently worked at the Harvard Kennedy School as assistant dean in the Alumni Relations and Resource Development Office, to serve as national finance director, The Daily Beast reported.

“We’re super excited about these new hires as we continue to expand both nationally and on the ground. These resources will be a valuable asset to Seth and his mission to become president of the united states,” national press secretary Matt Corridoni told the outlet.

Moulton, an outspoken moderate who grabbed headlines for working to deny Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMcConnell: Dems have 'Trump derangement syndrome' amid Barr fight Republican senators give Pence an earful on trade Nadler says panel is still planning vote to hold Barr in contempt MORE the speakership for the current congressional session, launched his presidential bid last month. He has thus far struggled to gain traction in national and statewide polling.