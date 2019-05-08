Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Trump touts 'BIG FIREWORKS' returning to Mt. Rushmore for July 4 Trump taps ex-State spokeswoman Heather Nauert to help oversee White House fellowships MORE mocked 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at a campaign rally on Wednesday as the Texas Democrat continues to slip in national polling.

“I went to Texas and I made a speech, and Beto, Beto, boy has he fallen like a rock," Trump said at a rally in Panama City Beach, Fla. "What the hell happened to Beto?”

Trump then referred to a night in February when he and O’Rourke held dueling campaign events in El Paso, Texas.

“His crowd was not massive, he had like 502 people according to the people who count crowds,” the president added, recalling a crowd that he boasted reached into the thousands.

The El Paso County Coliseum where Trump held his rally seats about 11,000 people, NBC News reported at the time. Trump said earlier in the evening that about 10,000 people were inside and claimed thousands more were watching on screens outside.

Bloomberg News reported at the time that O'Rourke, who had not yet announced his candidacy, drew between 10,000 and 15,000 people to his rally.

O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who electrified the Democratic base during his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander jabs Ted Cruz with 'George Costanza'-inspired insult Trump, Senate GOP discuss effort to overhaul legal immigration GOP pollster: O'Rourke benefited from running against Cruz MORE (R-Texas) in 2018, announced his widely anticipated White House bid in March. O'Rourke raked in $6.1 million in his campaign’s first 24 hours.

Despite a seemingly strong start to his campaign, O'Rourke has slipped in the polls amid a crowded primary field that includes political heavyweights like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenObama's post-White House memoir not expected to be published this year: report Before we can save liberalism, we must first know what it is Biden responds after woman at rally yells 'you can hug and kiss me anytime' MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBefore we can save liberalism, we must first know what it is House Dems encouraging members to appear on Fox News Health care workers to picket outside Biden fundraiser MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: Dem bill would fine credit agencies for breaches | Facebook's Sandberg meets senators on privacy | Baltimore hit with ransomware attack | Dems demand NSA update on surveillance program 2020 Dems take to Twitter to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day CDC says most pregnancy-related deaths are preventable MORE (D-Mass.)

The Texas Democrat most recently made headlines by joining other presidential contenders’ calls to impeach the president.

Trump also went after O'Rourke's fellow 2020 contender, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.