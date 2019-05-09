Biden: Dem field will be 'winnowed out pretty quickly' in early 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' MORE on Wednesday predicted that the vast field of Democratic presidential contenders will be “winnowed out pretty quickly” in early 2020, Politico reported.

Biden noted to a group of reporters in Los Angeles that there is a 15 percent threshold for Democratic candidates in Iowa for the country’s first caucus on Feb. 3, 2020.

“It’s going to work its way through relatively quickly for all of us,” Biden said.

Biden entered the already-crowded field late last month, but has already surged ahead in the polls.

A Hill-HarrisX poll released on Monday found him with a 32-point lead in the Democratic primary race. Biden won 46 percent in the poll compared to 14 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who came in a distant second place.

Politico noted that the former vice president said on Wednesday that he waited months to officially join the race because “the process is already too long."

Biden also vowed not to “speak ill” of any of his fellow Democrats because a feud among the group would be the “last thing” the Democratic Party needs.

“This idea that … we have a lot of people who aren’t qualified or aren’t electable, come on, give me a break,” he said, according to the news outlet.