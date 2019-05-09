Jill Biden pushes back on Joe Biden age questions: 'I don't think he's too old'

Jill Biden denied that her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' MORE, was “too old” for the presidency in an MSNBC interview Thursday.

“Joe has incredible energy, he has incredible passion,” Biden said when asked by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiDonny Deutsch new MSNBC show finishes second in cable news debut Scarborough: Pompeo 'disgracing himself' by 'insulting' Fox's Chris Wallace MSNBC's Donny Deutsch to launch new show with Buttigieg interview MORE about concerns that the former vice president, who is 76, is too old for the job. “I don’t think he’s too old, certainly, but that’s up to the voters, and the voters will make that decision when they see him out on the campaign trail, when they meet him at their school or at a rally.”

If elected, Joe Biden would be 78 when he took office, making him the oldest president ever inaugurated or elected.

Biden also said her husband was “wiser” due to his eight years as vice president.

“Times have changed. He’s been out on the trail, he’s learned a lot, and so going forward I think he knows where he wants to go and he’s headed in the right direction,” she said.

The former vice president has led most polls of the crowded Democratic field, usually followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE (I-Vt.) In a recent poll, he led the field by more than 20 points, indicating his support has increased since he formally announced his third run for the presidency on April 25.