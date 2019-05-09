Valerie Plame to run for Congress in New Mexico

© Getty Images
Former CIA operative Valerie Plame, whose cover was blown by Bush administration officials in a major scandal in the run up to the Iraq War, will run for an open House seat in New Mexico.
Plame filed papers Wednesday to formally open a campaign committee. A Democrat, she will run for the seat held by Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), who is running for a Senate seat.
“Over 10 years ago, I chose to make New Mexico my home and it has become my heart,” Plame said in a statement on her new website. “I have lived all over the world and have never felt more connected to a place and its special people than in the Land of Enchantment.”
Plame was an undercover CIA officer who recommended sending her husband, the former diplomat Joe WilsonAddison (Joe) Graves WilsonPollster says younger lawmakers more likely to respond to State of the Union on social media The State of the Union is obsolete Dem leaders avert censure vote against Steve King MORE, to Niger to investigate Bush administration claims that Saddam Hussein’s regime had tried to purchase uranium for use in weapons production.
Wilson published an op-ed in 2003 casting doubts on the administration’s claims, used to back up assertions that Iraq was pursuing weapons of mass destruction.
The journalist Robert Novak reported later that Plame had recommended sending Wilson to Niger, citing two Bush administration officials. Novak learned of Plame’s identity from then-Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, and confirmed it with Karl RoveKarl Christian RoveKarl Rove and David Axelrod partner for online class on winning elections Karl Rove: ‘Trump lacks the focus or self-discipline to do the basic work required of a president’ Rove: Dems acted ‘small’ at Trump speech MORE, then President George W. Bush’s senior advisor.
Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff, Scooter Libby, told two other journalists about Plame’s identity, as a way to undercut Wilson’s conclusions. Libby was later convicted of four counts of lying to a grand jury. Bush commuted Libby’s sentence. President TrumpDonald John TrumpMcMaster accuses some in White House of being a 'danger to the Constitution' Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE pardoned Libby in 2018.
Plame is likely to face a crowded Democratic field in the race to replace Lujan. The Santa Fe County district attorney and a sitting state representative are already in the race, and several other elected officials are considering runs.
The winner of the Democratic primary is almost certain to win the seat in November. The district, which sprawls across New Mexico’s northern border with Colorado, favored Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham Clinton2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Cracks appear in Trump's coalition Biggest blow to Clinton came from Midwest Obama voters who backed Trump, says progressive strategist MORE by 15 points in 2016, and only one Republican has ever held the seat, after winning a special election in 1997 to finish a partial term. Lujan won re-election in 2018 by a 25-point margin.