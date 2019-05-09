Valerie Plame to run for Congress in New Mexico

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame, whose cover was blown by Bush administration officials in a major scandal in the run up to the Iraq War, will run for an open House seat in New Mexico.

Plame filed papers Wednesday to formally open a campaign committee. A Democrat, she will run for the seat held by Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), who is running for a Senate seat.

“Over 10 years ago, I chose to make New Mexico my home and it has become my heart,” Plame said in a statement on her new website. “I have lived all over the world and have never felt more connected to a place and its special people than in the Land of Enchantment.”

Wilson published an op-ed in 2003 casting doubts on the administration’s claims, used to back up assertions that Iraq was pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

Plame is likely to face a crowded Democratic field in the race to replace Lujan. The Santa Fe County district attorney and a sitting state representative are already in the race, and several other elected officials are considering runs.