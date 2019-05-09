Poll: Biden doubling up Sanders in New Hampshire

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' MORE leads Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE (I-Vt.) by a two-to-one margin in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, according to a new poll.

The Monmouth University survey released Thursday found Biden winning 36 percent support, followed by Sanders at 18 percent. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE (D) is at 9 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games MORE (D-Mass.) at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice DNC faces new debate minefield MORE (D-Calif.) at 6 percent.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games Klobuchar pressures Barr, Mueller for more information on special counsel's findings MORE (Minn.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE (N.J.) are each at 2 percent support, followed by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Dems take to Twitter to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day On The Money: Mnuchin formally rejects Dem request for Trump's tax returns | Trump to boost tariffs on Chinese goods | Trade worries lead to wild day on Wall Street | NY attorney general sues Treasury, IRS Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event On The Money: White House files notice of China tariff hikes | Dems cite NYT report in push for Trump tax returns | Trump hits Iran with new sanctions | Trump praises GM for selling shuttered Ohio factory | Ex-Im Bank back at full strength Tim Ryan: Trump 'doesn't give a s--- about' the Constitution MORE (Ohio) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC faces new debate minefield Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Crowd erupts into chants of 'PowerPoint' after Yang pledges to use PowerPoint at SOTU MORE at 1 percent each.

Biden also has the best favorability rating in the survey, at 80 percent positive and 15 percent negative. Sanders rings in at 73 percent favorable and 15 percent unfavorable.

Biden is mopping up among older voters, with 53 percent of those 65 and older backing the former vice president, compared to only 9 percent for Sanders. Biden also leads Sanders 36 percent to 19 percent among those between the ages of 50 and 64.

Sanders does better with younger voters, leading Biden 27 to 20 among those under the age of 50.

Fifty-eight percent of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire describe themselves as moderates or conservatives, and Biden leads Sanders 45 percent to 10 percent among this group.

Sanders leads Biden 29 percent to 23 percent among self-described liberals.

Biden has sought to highlight his time as vice president under former President Obama, and the Monmouth poll provides evidence that could help him win over New Hampshire Democrats.

Thirty-four percent said nominating someone who will build on Obama’s legacy is very important to them, while 38 percent said it is somewhat important. Just 21 percent said it is not important at all.

The poll also suggests Democrats are focused on picking the candidate who can defeat Trump. Sixty-eight percent of voters said they want to nominate someone who can beat Trump, even if they disagree with the candidate on the issues.

The Monmouth University survey of 376 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire was conducted from May 2 to May 7 and has a 5.1 percentage point margin of error.