Sanders, Booker pledge to pay campaign interns

Presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE (D-N.J.) announced they would pay interns working for their campaigns.

On Wednesday, Sanders became the first presidential candidate to sign a pledge committing to paying the interns working on his 2020 campaign.

.@BernieSanders was the first #2020 candidate to sign our #2020InternPledge. Sen. Sanders was the only candidate paying his campaign interns in 2016 and has been a leader in offering paid internships in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/q96tvUJk4F — Pay Our Interns (@payourinterns) May 8, 2019

Sanders wrote on Twitter that unpaid internships are “fundamentally unfair to the many bright young people who simply cannot afford to work for no wages.”

Unpaid internships are fundamentally unfair to the many bright young people who simply cannot afford to work for no wages. We must recognize that work is work and every worker must be paid a decent and living wage. https://t.co/lIsEEJZrt8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 8, 2019

Booker followed suit on Thursday with a photo of him signing the #2020InternPledge.

“Justice for all isn't possible if we continue to support a system of unpaid internships—we need to level the playing field to ensure everyone has an opportunity to achieve upward mobility,” Booker wrote on Twitter.

I am proud to sign the #2020InternPledge to support @payourinterns. Justice for all isn't possible if we continue to support a system of unpaid internships—we need to level the playing field to ensure everyone has an opportunity to achieve upward mobility. pic.twitter.com/5paHbvliWu — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 9, 2019

Both Booker and Sanders already paid their interns before the pledge, HuffPost reported.

The initiative was unveiled Wednesday by Pay Our Interns (POI), a nonprofit advocating for paid internships and expanded youth workforce development.

The pledge was sent to all confirmed presidential candidates, regardless of party, the group said in a statement.

The two-part pledge commits signers to offering paid internship opportunities as well as raise awareness around the issue of unpaid internships.

“Unpaid internships create a systemic barrier for individuals that prevents them from taking advantage of opportunities their rich counterparts can afford,” POI co-founder Carlos Mark Vera wrote in the statement. “We also know that the prevalence of unpaid internships disproportionately affects people of color. Pay Our Interns looks forward to working alongside the candidates that decide to sign onto our pledge. Their public commitment will push this issue to the forefront of the ongoing national conversation.”

Spokespeople for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeBiden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Barr split over Mueller testimony to Congress Ocasio-Cortez says she's not ready to endorse 2020 candidate, will focus on local races MORE, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event On The Money: White House files notice of China tariff hikes | Dems cite NYT report in push for Trump tax returns | Trump hits Iran with new sanctions | Trump praises GM for selling shuttered Ohio factory | Ex-Im Bank back at full strength Tim Ryan: Trump 'doesn't give a s--- about' the Constitution MORE (Ohio) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE, confirmed to HuffPost that they would also sign the pledge.

A spokesperson for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games MORE (D-Mass.) told the outlet that the campaign internship program will be paid once it is launched.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro’s campaign in January pledged to pay all campaign workers, even interns, at least $15 an hour.