2020 Dem says Trump should fire John Bolton

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event DNC faces new debate minefield Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D-Md.) called on President Trump Donald John TrumpMcMaster accuses some in White House of being a 'danger to the Constitution' Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE to fire national security adviser John Bolton John Robert BoltonMcMaster accuses some in White House of being a 'danger to the Constitution' Iran, Venezuela puts spotlight on Trump adviser John Bolton Overnight Defense — Presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries — Trump hits Iran with new sanctions amid standoff | Joint Chiefs chair floats longer military presence in Afghanistan | North Korea defends rocket test MORE in response to reports that Bolton is pushing for military intervention in Venezuela.

“John Bolton has never met an opportunity for US military intervention or war that he didn't like," Delaney, a 2020 presidential candidate, said in a statement. "Trump should fire him.”

Delaney's statement linked to a report from The Washington Post detailing conflicts between Trump and Bolton over the situation in Venezuela.

Trump is reportedly concerned with Bolton's interventionist stance, saying that his adviser wants to get him “into a war.”

The Trump administration has thrown its support behind National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó, who is seeking to remove president Nicolás Maduro from office to call new elections.

Bolton has frequently said all options are on the table in Venezuela, including military action.

Last week, Guaidó called for a military uprising against Maduro, but the movement failed when the opposition failed to secure support of key leaders.