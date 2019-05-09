Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates

Author and 2020 presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonBiden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Ex-Clinton aide jokes that Dem candidate could 'shoot my dog' and still have his support Eric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates MORE qualified Thursday to appear on the Democratic primary debate stage after reaching the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) donor threshold.

“I am grateful to the many people who took it upon themselves to help create this significant achievement. Ours has been – and will continue to be – a campaign of ideas that people care about and that they are willing to stand behind. It takes a certain kind of audacity to take a stand for something truly new,” Williamson said in a statement. “What has occurred here is the proverbial ‘end of the beginning’, and now the next phase of our work begins.”

Williamson touted that beyond garnering 65,000 unique donors overall, she also has over 200 unique donors in 43 different states.

Williamson, a bestselling author who has written about the intersection of spirituality and politics, launched her longshot presidential bid in January. She has angled her appeal toward the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, saying President Trump Donald John TrumpMcMaster accuses some in White House of being a 'danger to the Constitution' Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE has “fascist leanings” and supporting paying reparations to descendants of slaves.

The DNC has mandated that candidates must either garner donations from at least 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent in at least three approved polls to appear at the primary debates.

The committee has said that it will prioritize candidates who meet both thresholds if more than 20 contenders qualify for the debates. The primary field has already burgeoned to 22 candidates.

A tally calculated by The New York Times shows that Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice DNC faces new debate minefield MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games Klobuchar pressures Barr, Mueller for more information on special counsel's findings MORE (D-Minn.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' MORE, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeAlmost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice O'Rourke, Castro call for Sandra Bland case to be reopened GOP pollster: O'Rourke benefited from running against Cruz MORE (D-Texas), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE (D), former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC faces new debate minefield Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll Crowd erupts into chants of 'PowerPoint' after Yang pledges to use PowerPoint at SOTU MORE have all qualified under both requirements.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice Trump court pick confirmed despite no blue slip from Schumer, Gillibrand MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event On The Money: White House files notice of China tariff hikes | Dems cite NYT report in push for Trump tax returns | Trump hits Iran with new sanctions | Trump praises GM for selling shuttered Ohio factory | Ex-Im Bank back at full strength Tim Ryan: Trump 'doesn't give a s--- about' the Constitution MORE (D-Ohio), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event DNC faces new debate minefield Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D-Md.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeBiden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Barr split over Mueller testimony to Congress Ocasio-Cortez says she's not ready to endorse 2020 candidate, will focus on local races MORE (D) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Dems take to Twitter to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day On The Money: Mnuchin formally rejects Dem request for Trump's tax returns | Trump to boost tariffs on Chinese goods | Trade worries lead to wild day on Wall Street | NY attorney general sues Treasury, IRS Biden takes 32-point lead over Sanders in new 2020 poll MORE (D) have all hit the polling threshold.

The first primary debate will be held June 26 and 27 in Miami and the second will be a month later in Detroit.