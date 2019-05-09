Biden campaign says it would 'welcome' staff unionizing

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' MORE's presidential campaign says he would “welcome it” if campaign staff formed a union, but said the campaign aims to offer good enough pay and benefits to make it unnecessary, according to The Associated Press.

“We are confident that the work environment, pay and benefits will meet the standards that a union would normally have to bargain for,” Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo told the AP. “But, of course, if staff decided they wanted to unionize, the vice president would welcome it.”

Ducklo told the news service the campaign would pay a minimum wage of $15 and offer health insurance.

Biden, who formally announced his third presidential campaign on April 25, has touted his labor bona fides on the campaign trail, calling himself a “union man."

President Trump lashed out last week at the International Association of Fire Fighters for endorsing the former vice president.

Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign became the first to officially unionize this week after announcing the formation of the union earlier this year.

“We are proud of our workers and proud to uphold Bernie's commitment to collective bargaining rights and a strong labor movement,” said campaign manager Faiz Shakir. “Together, we have achieved some of the strongest standards for campaign workers in history and set the bar higher for the next generation of campaigners.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said last month his presidential campaign had also unionized, although it was unclear whether the campaign had struck a deal. "We are recognizing them as members of the Teamsters Local 238," Swalwell said April 10 during a speech at North America's Building Trades Unions' annual conference.