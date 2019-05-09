Klobuchar town hall delivers 1.6 million viewers for Fox News

© Greg Nash
About 1.6 million viewers watched Fox News Channel's town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats show off labor cred at union event Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games Klobuchar pressures Barr, Mueller for more information on special counsel's findings MORE (Minn.) on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The event, co-moderated by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, delivered 235,000 viewers in the 25-54 age bracket many advertisers cater to.
Both those numbers placed Fox News at the top of the cable news ratings race during the hour the event aired, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. MSNBC was second during the same hour, with 1.48 million total viewers and 206,000 in the demographic, followed by CNN with 759,000 total viewers and 199,000 in the demographic.
Klobuchar, who is polling at 1.4 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling index, is the second Democratic presidential candidate to appear on Fox News in a town hall format.
Last month, Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE (I-Vt.) was featured in a live event from Bethlehem, Pa., that drew nearly 2.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall of the year.
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump mocks Buttigieg: 'He has a great chance' Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice MORE will appear in a Fox News town hall on May 19.
The live events come after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) barred Fox News in March from hosting a Democratic presidential primary debate over the network’s reported close ties with the Trump administration.
DNC Chairman Tom PerezThomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in April that the party is not reconsidering its decision.