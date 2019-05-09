Ocasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries The Memo: Trump taxes put new spotlight on business record On The Money: White House files notice of China tariff hikes | Dems cite NYT report in push for Trump tax returns | Trump hits Iran with new sanctions | Trump praises GM for selling shuttered Ohio factory | Ex-Im Bank back at full strength MORE (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that she's "entertaining" the idea of throwing her support behind a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, saying that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' Overnight Health Care: HHS issues rule requiring drug prices in TV ads | Grassley, Wyden working on plan to cap drug costs in Medicare | Warren to donate money from family behind opioid giant Hillicon Valley: Regulators press Congress on privacy bill | Americans mimic Russian disinformation tactics ahead of 2020 | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders back Uber strike | GOP senator targets 'manipulative' video games MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders, Ocasio-Cortez to unveil legislation targeting credit card, banking industries Trump predicts Dem investigation will drive him to 2020 win Trump hits O'Rourke: 'Boy has he fallen like a rock' MORE (I-Vt.) appear to be strong options.

"What I’d like to see in a presidential candidate is one that has a coherent worldview and logic from which all these policy proposals are coming forward," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. "I think Sen. Sanders has that. I also think Sen. Warren has that."

ICYMI- Here is our conversation with @AOC about what it will take to win her 2020 endorsement. She said it will take “a while” to decide. She is considering @BernieSanders & @ewarren but didn’t seem high on @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/sT69GTusVN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) May 9, 2019

The rookie Democrat added that it would take "a while" to decide on who she would endorse, but said she wanted the Democratic primary candidates to focus on stemming income inequality and combating climate change.

She did not respond to a question about whether she'd support former Vice President Joe Biden, who launched his presidential campaign last month.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-identified semocratic socialist and former organizer for Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign, has emerged as a rising star inside the Democratic Party this year.

She and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in February introduced the Green New Deal, a resolution that calls for sweeping reforms to combat climate change. Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have made fighting climate change a core part of their campaign platforms.

Ocasio-Cortez's comments about the presidential field came the same day she and Sanders introduced legislation targeting the credit card and banking industries.