Biden crafting more centrist plan for climate change policy: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGiuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump Anita Hill: 'Me Too' could have started long ago if Biden-led panel had 'done its job' Ocasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement MORE is looking to pitch a middle-ground approach to climate change as he faces a field of Democratic presidential primary challengers that has increasingly embraced more sweeping solutions on the issue, Reuters reported Friday.

Heather Zichal, a former Obama administration official who is informally advising Biden’s campaign, told Reuters that part of that plan, which is still being crafted, will likely include recommitting to the Paris climate agreement, the global greenhouse gas emissions pact that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE withdrew from in 2017.

It could also mean preserving existing emission standards and fuel efficiency requirements, Zichal said.

A second unidentified source told the news agency that Biden’s climate change plan could also seek to embrace energy sources like nuclear and fossil fuel options.

TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment on the plan, but noted in a statement to Reuters that “Joe Biden has called climate change an ‘existential threat,’ and as Vice President was instrumental in orchestrating the Paris Climate Accord.”

In crafting a more middle-ground approach to climate change, Biden is hoping to appeal to working-class voters who may be reluctant to back more extensive approaches to climate change, like the Green New Deal, which ultimately seeks to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to net zero over a 10-year period.

Several other Democratic presidential hopefuls have backed that proposal, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris demands Barr clarify if Trump has asked him to investigate anyone Biden surrogate says Kamala Harris being treated 'unfairly' by mainstream media Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement Hillicon Valley: Facebook co-founder calls for breaking up company | Facebook pushes back | Experts study 2020 candidates to offset 'deepfake' threat | FCC votes to block China Mobile | Groups, lawmakers accuse Amazon of violating children's privacy Experts are studying mannerisms of 2020 candidates to help offset threat of 'deepfake' videos MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAuthor Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates Booker, Ayanna Pressley introduce bill taking aim at black maternal death rates Maxine Waters, Stacey Abrams among political stars in demand for graduation speeches MORE (D-N.J.), as well as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOvernight Energy: Trump moves forward with rule on California drilling | House panel advances bill that resumes participation in Paris climate fund | Perry pressed on 'environmental justice' | 2020 Dem proposes climate corps Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates Sanders, Booker pledge to pay campaign interns MORE, who has sought to put climate change at the center of his presidential campaign.