Fugees rapper to be charged in Obama super PAC fraud scheme: report

Federal prosecutors will bring charges on Friday against Pras Michel, a rapper for the hip-hop group The Fugees, for campaign finance violations pertaining to donations to a super PAC that supported former President Obama’s reelection campaign.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the Justice Department will accuse Michel of funneling money to the pro-Obama groups without disclosing the foreign origins of the money, which is said to be tied to Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman.

Low’s whereabouts are unknown. He is hiding from Malaysian and U.S. authorities, who are investigating allegations he bilked the country out of hundreds of millions of dollars by defrauding the government-run fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

1MDB was established to promote economic development in Malaysia, but U.S. prosecutors say Low used it as a personal slush fund to influence government officials. The Justice Department is also investigating Goldman Sachs, which raised billions of dollars for the fund.

One Goldman banker has pleaded guilty to bribery and money laundering charges, and a second is expected to be extradited from Malaysia to the U.S., where he will face similar charges, Bloomberg reported.