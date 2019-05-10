Venue in downtown Miami to host first Democratic debate

The first Democratic presidential debate will be hosted by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami on June 26 and June 27, NBC News announced Friday.

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the first primary debate, which will air live across all three networks starting at 9 p.m. and feature 10 candidates each night.

To qualify for the debates, candidates must garner donations from at least 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent in three approved polls. If more than 20 candidates qualify, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will prioritize candidates who hit both thresholds.

A tally calculated by CNN shows that Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.); former Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D); former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have all qualified under both requirements.

The Arsht Center opened in 2006 and stages nearly 400 events a year, according to NBC News. The Ziff Ballet Opera House, the center’s largest venue, seats 2,400 and boasts the second-largest stage in the United States after the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

The DNC will issue information at a later date for those interested in attending the debate.