Trump primary challenger Bill Weld: Trump 'looks like he would rather be a king than a president'

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldJudd Gregg: A country for old men California Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns New Hampshire Democrat: 'I wouldn't write off someone like Bill Weld' MORE, who is challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, knocked the president Friday as someone who would "rather be a king."

“Let’s be honest, the president wants to be reappointed president by the Republican National Committee, and he doesn’t want any interference in that hallowed process,” Weld said on CNN, citing a recent leadership purge at the Department of Homeland Security and an ongoing feud with House Democrats over a slew of oversight investigations.

“He looks like he would rather be a king than a president who had to work to earn and preserve the trust of the American people.”

Weld has repeatedly hammered Trump as primary season gets underway, saying last month that he has “lost the capacity to govern” in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation.

The Massachusetts Republican has said Trump should be indicted, citing 10 “episodes” that Mueller detailed of possible obstruction of justice by Trump into the special counsel’s and other investigations into Russian election interference in 2016.

“The argument against impeaching now is a purely political argument, that we don’t want just a circus between now and 2020, we want the president to be held accountable for he’s done and left undone,” Weld said.

Weld, a former prosecutor, said last week that he would have indicted Trump after Mueller’s report was released, slamming Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrGiuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump Comey: It 'sure looks like' evidence is there to prosecute Trump Fox's Napolitano slams Barr memo: 'It was dumb and insulting' MORE for saying there was insufficient evidence to do so.

“AG Barr has erred in both his opinion that the President could not be indicted and in his clear attempt to frame a narrative that favors and protects the President,” Weld tweeted as Barr testified before the Senate.