Former Wyoming GOP lawmaker mulling Senate bid to replace Enzi

Former Wyoming Rep. Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisLiz Cheney faces a big decision on her future Trump picks ex-oil lobbyist David Bernhardt for Interior secretary Trump’s shifting Cabinet to introduce new faces MORE (R) is reportedly considering a Senate bid to fill the seat that Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziCheney brushes off questions on Senate Trump, Senate GOP discuss effort to overhaul legal immigration The Hill's Morning Report - Can Barr and House Dems avert contempt clash? MORE (R-Wyo.) will vacate in 2020.

Multiple sources told the Casper Star-Tribune that Lummis, who left office in 2016, is mulling a Senate run.

Her former chief of staff Tucker Fagan told the newspaper that Lummis has received “numerous” calls from former colleagues encouraging her to run.