Former Wyoming GOP lawmaker mulling Senate bid to replace Enzi

Former Wyoming Rep. Cynthia LummisCynthia Marie LummisLiz Cheney faces a big decision on her future Trump picks ex-oil lobbyist David Bernhardt for Interior secretary Trump’s shifting Cabinet to introduce new faces MORE (R) is reportedly considering a Senate bid to fill the seat that Sen. Mike EnziMichael (Mike) Bradley EnziCheney brushes off questions on Senate Trump, Senate GOP discuss effort to overhaul legal immigration The Hill's Morning Report - Can Barr and House Dems avert contempt clash? MORE (R-Wyo.) will vacate in 2020.
Multiple sources told the Casper Star-Tribune that Lummis, who left office in 2016, is mulling a Senate run.
Her former chief of staff Tucker Fagan told the newspaper that Lummis has received “numerous” calls from former colleagues encouraging her to run.
“She’s had a lot of stuff on her plate, and she’s working through those. And she’s not done yet,” Fagan said.
“But I know she is getting calls from people in Congress saying ‘hey, if Enzi’s going out, you should take it seriously.’ And she’s doing that. She’s mulling her business, family, lifestyle and the possibility of a run,” he added.
Lummis’s campaign committee has about $122,000 on hand, according to recent Federal Election Commission disclosures.
Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyCheney brushes off questions on Senate The Hill's Morning Report - Can Barr and House Dems avert contempt clash? Liz Cheney faces a big decision on her future MORE (R-Wyo.) is among those who have been floated as a potential replacement for Enzi. The second-term congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has become the third-ranking House Republican.
Enzi announced his upcoming retirement earlier this month.