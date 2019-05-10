Biden tops field of 2020 Dems in digital spending

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGiuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump Anita Hill: 'Me Too' could have started long ago if Biden-led panel had 'done its job' Ocasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement MORE led the field of presidential contenders in digital ad spending last week, dropping roughly $438,000 on Facebook and Google advertisements, according to data from the two companies.

The spending, which covers the week of April 28, means that the former vice president spent more than $1.2 million on Facebook and Google ads in the less than two weeks since he launched his 2020 presidential bid.

Biden’s $1.2 million in total ad spending on the two platforms is topped in the Democratic field only by Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris demands Barr clarify if Trump has asked him to investigate anyone Biden surrogate says Kamala Harris being treated 'unfairly' by mainstream media Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement Hillicon Valley: Facebook co-founder calls for breaking up company | Facebook pushes back | Experts study 2020 candidates to offset 'deepfake' threat | FCC votes to block China Mobile | Groups, lawmakers accuse Amazon of violating children's privacy Experts are studying mannerisms of 2020 candidates to help offset threat of 'deepfake' videos MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement On The Money: New tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump | Senators sound alarm over looming budget battles | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders team up against payday lenders Castro campaign staffers announce unionization MORE (I-Vt.), all of whom have been on the campaign trail for months longer than Biden.

Harris has spent roughly $1.43 million on Facebook and Google ads since jumping into the presidential race in January. Last week, she dropped about $350,000, quadrupling her spending from the previous week.

Warren spent $131,000 on Facebook and Google ads last week, bringing her total Facebook and Google ad spending to $1.42 million since she announced her candidacy on New Year’s Eve, according to the data.

Biden’s spending in the days after launching his presidential campaign nearly matches that of Sanders, who has spent roughly $1.22 million advertising on the two platforms since his February campaign announcement. Last week, the Vermont senator spent about $57,000 on Facebook and Google ads.

The Facebook and Google data was compiled by ACRONYM, a progressive group that focuses on digital advertising organizing.

The deluge of spending by Biden and others underscores the outsize role digital outreach and social media are expected to play in the 2020 presidential contest.

Biden easily took the title for top political ad spender on Google last week, pumping $123,000 into the platform, nearly double what President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE’s joint fundraising committee, Trump Make America Great Again Committee, spent on Google advertising, according to data from the tech company.

Biden raised roughly $6.3 million in the 24-hour period after announcing his presidential bid last month, giving him the largest first-day haul of any declared Democratic presidential candidate.