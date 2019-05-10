Rasmussen poll puts Trump ahead of Harris

A new poll places President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris demands Barr clarify if Trump has asked him to investigate anyone Biden surrogate says Kamala Harris being treated 'unfairly' by mainstream media Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates MORE (D-Calif.) in support from likely voters in a hypothetical match-up.

In the Rasmussen Reports survey, 47 percent of likely voters polled said they would support Trump and 41 percent said they would support Harris in a 2020 race between the two. Twelve percent were undecided.

Forty-one percent of likely voters said they had a favorable opinion of Harris, 43 percent had an unfavorable opinion, and 16 percent said they did not know enough about her to form an opinion.

The survey placed former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGiuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump Anita Hill: 'Me Too' could have started long ago if Biden-led panel had 'done its job' Ocasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement MORE ahead of Trump in a hypothetical match-up, but also had other top contenders like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement On The Money: New tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump | Senators sound alarm over looming budget battles | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders team up against payday lenders Castro campaign staffers announce unionization MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg responds to Trump insult with Chinese proverb Klobuchar town hall delivers 1.6 million viewers for Fox News Biden surrogate says Kamala Harris being treated 'unfairly' by mainstream media MORE behind the president.

The Hill has reached out to Harris's campaign for comment.

Researchers surveyed 5,000 likely voters between April 28 and May 2 as well as between May 5 and May 9. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Harris, Buttigieg, Biden and Sanders are among more than 20 people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. They are consider to be among the race's front-runners.