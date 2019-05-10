Trump compares early Biden campaign to his own in 2016

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE on Friday compared Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGiuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump Anita Hill: 'Me Too' could have started long ago if Biden-led panel had 'done its job' Ocasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement MORE's nascent presidential campaign to his own candidacy in 2016, suggesting the former vice president would emerge from a crowded pack of Democratic contenders.

"I look at it like my race," Trump told Politico in an interview.

"If you remember, from the day I came down the escalator until the end of the primaries, I was in the number-one position," Trump added. "I was center stage every debate. And, you know, nobody came close."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump did not begin the 2016 campaign at the forefront of polling but quickly rose to the top en route to securing the GOP nomination.

"It seems as if many of aren’t registering with the public," Trump said Friday. "And Biden — for whatever reason, I don’t get that — but he seems to be — you know, have some kind of a register. Whether it's name [recognition] or what. And he seems to be doing well."

Biden is one of more than 20 candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. The former vice president has been at or near the top of most Democratic primary polls, and leads Trump in some polling of a hypothetical matchup between the two.

Trump has been fixated on Biden since the former vice president jumped into the 2020 race a few weeks ago. Trump earlier Friday tweeted a prediction that Biden would defeat Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement On The Money: New tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump | Senators sound alarm over looming budget battles | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders team up against payday lenders Castro campaign staffers announce unionization MORE (I-Vt.) for the Democratic Party's nomination, deriding the two as "SleepyCreepy Joe" and "Crazy Bernie."

Trump has previously hit Biden over his support among unionized labor, claiming that rank-and-file members prefer the current president to the former vice president.

Biden openly criticized Trump during the first few days of his campaign, lamenting that the president has hurt American values and calling him a "clown."