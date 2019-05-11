Prospective 2020 Dem Steve Bullock teases 'big announcement' in new video

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) teased a “big announcement” Saturday amid speculation he will join a burgeoning Democratic presidential primary field.

“Coming soon. The only Democratic contender who won a Trump state will make a big announcement. Be the first to know,” the captions read in a 39-second video posted to the governor’s Twitter page advertising a link to his Facebook account.

The tweet comes a day after Bullock posted a video of himself running with the caption “Feels like a good season to run.”

Feels like a good season to run. pic.twitter.com/eyoaDRaDSW — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) May 10, 2019

Bullock has long been floated as a possible dark-horse candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump officials considering using court-ordered removals to deport migrant families: report Dem senator calls for Senate to investigate Giuliani's planned Ukraine trip Ocasio-Cortez says 'vote your values' after finding Trump supporter sign outside office MORE in 2020. He is nearing the end of his second and final term in a state where he secured reelection by about four points in 2016 while Trump overwhelmed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDem strategist says some voters took their vote for granted in 2016 Dem strategist says Midwest voters were upset Clinton spent little time there in 2016 Former FBI lawyer defends agency's probe into Trump campaign officials MORE by 20 points. Before serving as governor, Bullock was Montana’s attorney general for one term.

All three of his statewide victories were in presidential years that saw Montana’s electoral votes go to the Republican at the top of the ticket. Bullock was also elected to lead the National Governors Association in 2018, a move many interpreted as an attempt to bolster his national standing.

Bullock has cultivated a simultaneously bipartisan and liberal reputation in Montana, courting Republicans with spending cuts while expanding Medicaid in Big Sky Country, raising the minimum wage, enacting campaign finance reform, defending abortion rights and supporting same-sex marriage.

He would likely angle his appeal toward his ability to earn the backing of Trump supporters as Democrats seek to expand the electoral map and regain their footing among white working-class voters in the Rust Belt.

However, Bullock would be entering a primary field that has already mushroomed to 22 candidates, many of whom have wider national name recognition and boast heftier campaign bank accounts.

He would also likely be running in a lane similar to that of former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDem senator calls for Senate to investigate Giuliani's planned Ukraine trip Ocasio-Cortez says 'vote your values' after finding Trump supporter sign outside office Mike Gravel says he 'misspoke' with Buttigieg comment MORE, who has rocketed to the top of national and statewide polls and proved his fundraising prowess with a $6.3 million haul in his campaign’s first 24 hours.