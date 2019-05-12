Biden campaign: Great to see 'strong progressive voices' stand up against Giuliani

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders to join Ocasio-Cortez in headlining Green New Deal rally Monday Michael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field Prospective 2020 Dem Steve Bullock teases 'big announcement' in new video MORE's presidential campaign praised "strong progressive voices" for standing up against Rudy Giuliani after President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Booker: 'Thoughts and prayers' after gun violence are 'bullshit' Mike Pence tells Liberty University graduates to prepare to be 'shunned,' 'ridiculed' for being a Christian MORE's personal attorney said he would travel to Ukraine to press for an investigation into the former vice president.

"It's great to see all these strong progressive voices stand up to this attempt at a blatantly political smear which in and of itself reflects the urgent need for change and to restore the soul of the country," a Biden campaign official told CNN.

Giuliani first revealed his plans to travel to Ukraine in an interview with The New York Times last Thursday.

The president's lawyer said he hoped to ask the country's president-elect to pursue inquiries that could yield new information about the origin of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's Russia investigation and Biden's past influence in Ukraine.

Giuliani last week called for an investigation into Biden after the Times reported that Biden allegedly threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees in 2016 unless Ukraine removed a top prosecutor, who was later voted out.

Giuliani changed course and cancelled the visit on Friday, blaming Democrats for trying to "spin" the trip.

Several Democrats, including 2020 candidates, had expressed concerns about Giuliani's planned trip.

"I just think it is highly unethical for the President's personal lawyer to go meet with officials from foreign government to see if they can influence somehow the upcoming presidential election," Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Warren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief Co-founder's call to break up Facebook energizes its critics MORE (D-Mass.) said at a campaign stop in West Virginia, according to CNN. "We've had enough of that and Rudy Giuliani should just back off."

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeSanders to join Ocasio-Cortez in headlining Green New Deal rally Monday Michael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field Ocasio-Cortez calls Biden's reported 'middle ground' climate policy a 'dealbreaker' MORE (D-Texas) said Giuliani's proposed trip to Ukraine was "so very troubling, very disappointing, and yet not a total surprise, given this president's behavior and the pattern that he'd already set," while in New Hampshire.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHistory will judge sycophantic Republicans harshly The Hill's Morning Report - Can Barr and House Dems avert contempt clash? CNN, Fox, MSNBC air split-screens of Nadler and empty chair for Barr MORE (D-N.Y.) also slammed the move, saying, "We've come to a very sorry state when it's considered OK for an American politician, never mind an attorney for the president, to go and seek foreign intervention in American politics."

In a tweet, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffRetired Justice Stevens: Trump 'exercising powers that do not really belong to him' Giuliani cancels trip to Ukraine to press Biden investigation Dem leaders feel squeeze on Trump strategy MORE (D-Calif.) called the plan "immoral, unethical, unpatriotic and, now, standard procedure."