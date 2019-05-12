Buttigieg: Dems exacerbating 'crisis of belonging in this country' with 'identity politics'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMichael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field Mad Magazine trolls Buttigieg for not knowing Alfred E. Neuman Buttigieg responds to Trump insult: 'I had to Google that' MORE said Saturday that Democrats are exacerbating a crisis in the U.S. by using identity politics.

In a speech to the Human Rights Campaign, a major LGBT rights group, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who is gay, warned of a “crisis of belonging in this country” being exacerbated by “so-called identity politics” that emphasize how one person hasn’t walked in another’s shoes.

“Something that is true, but it doesn’t get us very far,” he said.

"I'm not talking about pretending there are equivalencies between the different patterns of exclusion in this country," Buttigieg clarified.

"Divisive lines of thinking” have entered Democrats’ mindset, Buttigieg continued, explaining: “Like when we’re told we have to choose between supporting an auto worker and a trans woman of color, without stopping to think about the fact that sometimes the auto worker is a trans woman of color, and she definitely needs all the security she can get.”

“The wall I worry about the most is not the president’s fantasy wall on the Mexican border that’s not going to get built anyway,” Buttigieg said. “What I worry about are the very real walls being put up between us as we get divided and carved up.”

“When an auto worker, 12 years into their career, is no longer sure how to provide for their family, they’re not part of the country we think of ourselves as all living in together. That’s why we can’t seem to get on the same page,” Buttigieg said.