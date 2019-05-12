2020 hopeful Kamala Harris says US faces constitutional crisis

© Getty
Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisWarren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief Michael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field Rasmussen poll puts Trump ahead of Harris MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday the U.S. could be facing a constitutional crisis after another week of building tension between Congress and the White House.
"A constitutional crisis is generally when the system we set up with checks and balances, when each of the independent co-equal branches of government fails to perform its duties and I think we're seeing the breakdown of responsibilities," the 2020 presidential hopeful said. "I think it's fair to say we're looking at a crisis of confidence, potentially a constitutional crisis."
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking Sunday morning to Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperKlobuchar: I don't think Trump should conduct 'foreign policy by tweet' Booker: I support Medicare for All, but I'm a 'pragmatist' CNN's Jake Tapper: Trump's claims that campaign 'rebuffed' Russian outreach are 'a lie' MORE on CNN's "State of the Union," Harris cited Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrTrump Jr. subpoena spotlights GOP split over Russia probes Impeachment or investigation? Democrats send mixed signals Bill Maher: Dems look weak in fight with Trump MORE's refusal to appear before the House Judiciary Committee and the panel's party-line vote to hold him in contempt, as well as the Trump administration's failure to comply with congressional subpoenas.
The comments led a wide-ranging interview with Tapper that touched on her views on the Trump administration's foreign policy, gun control, Facebook, her controversial truancy initiative in California and her relationship with her step-children.
Harris is not the first prominent Democrat to voice concern about a constitutional crisis.
Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrump's 'four corners' offense an effective strategy for 2020 Impeachment or investigation? Democrats send mixed signals Dem leaders feel squeeze on Trump strategy MORE (D-Calif.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHistory will judge sycophantic Republicans harshly The Hill's Morning Report - Can Barr and House Dems avert contempt clash? CNN, Fox, MSNBC air split-screens of Nadler and empty chair for Barr MORE (D-N.Y.) and fellow 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersWarren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief Co-founder's call to break up Facebook energizes its critics Sanders to join Ocasio-Cortez in headlining Green New Deal rally Monday MORE (I-Vt.) have all sounded the alarm in the past week.