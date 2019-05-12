2020 hopeful Kamala Harris says US faces constitutional crisis

"A constitutional crisis is generally when the system we set up with checks and balances, when each of the independent co-equal branches of government fails to perform its duties and I think we're seeing the breakdown of responsibilities," the 2020 presidential hopeful said. "I think it's fair to say we're looking at a crisis of confidence, potentially a constitutional crisis."

The comments led a wide-ranging interview with Tapper that touched on her views on the Trump administration's foreign policy, gun control, Facebook, her controversial truancy initiative in California and her relationship with her step-children.

Harris is not the first prominent Democrat to voice concern about a constitutional crisis.