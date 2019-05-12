Kamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief Michael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field Rasmussen poll puts Trump ahead of Harris MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday she would not have voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, made the comments on CNN's "State of the Union." She declined to weigh in on whether former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders to join Ocasio-Cortez in headlining Green New Deal rally Monday Michael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field Prospective 2020 Dem Steve Bullock teases 'big announcement' in new video MORE, who supported the 1994 agreement, or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief Co-founder's call to break up Facebook energizes its critics Sanders to join Ocasio-Cortez in headlining Green New Deal rally Monday MORE (I-Vt.), who opposed it, were correct.

She added, “I would not have voted for NAFTA, because I believe we can do a better job to protect American workers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to do a better job in terms of thinking about the priorities that should be more apparent now than perhaps they were then, which are issues like the climate crisis and what we need to build into these trade agreements,” Harris told CNN, although she demurred on whether she disagreed with President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Booker: 'Thoughts and prayers' after gun violence are 'bullshit' Mike Pence tells Liberty University graduates to prepare to be 'shunned,' 'ridiculed' for being a Christian MORE that international trade agreements put the middle class at a disadvantage and favored corporations.

“There is no question that over many decades, the rules have been written in a way that have been to the exclusion of lifting up the middle class and working people in America,” the presidential candidate said, adding that her proposed reforms to the tax code aim to address these issues. She added that U.S. policies must “supply and equip the American worker with the skills and the resources that they need to thrive.”

Business groups have lobbied for the passage of Trump’s proposed replacement for NAFTA, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), although its passage in Congress remains uncertain. Trump signed the deal last November with a proposed six-month timeline for Congress to take it up. Democratic congressional leaders are pushing for the agreement to include stronger labor and environmental protections.