Health care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis

Iowa caucus-goers’ top concerns appear to be health care and climate change, according to data analysis by the Des Moines Register.

An analysis of more than 300 questions asked by potential voters at 46 candidate events over the course of 30 days found 27 questions about climate or environmental issues. The candidate receiving the most climate-related questions was former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), with seven, followed by Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellWarren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief 2020 Dems: Trump doesn't deserve credit for the economy Castro campaign staffers announce unionization MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Booker: 'Thoughts and prayers' after gun violence are 'bullshit' Buttigieg says he'll still pick up after his dogs as president MORE (D-N.J.), each with four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates were asked 33 questions about health care. The candidate asked most about the issue was former Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperAuthor Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates Poll: Biden doubling up Sanders in New Hampshire 2020 Dems take to Twitter to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day MORE (D-Colo.), who was asked about it 11 times, followed by Booker, who was asked four times. The issue represented about 10 percent of the questions in the Register’s sample.

The newspaper logged 21 questions relating to education, with O’Rourke again leading with seven questions, followed by Booker with four and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump takes gamble on new China tariffs Klobuchar, O'Rourke, Cotton all to appear on 'The View' next week Ocasio-Cortez touts office parental leave policy MORE (D-N.Y.) with three.

Candidates were also asked about varying issues that in some cases were specific to the region, such as a question to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Warren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief Co-founder's call to break up Facebook energizes its critics MORE (D-Mass.) about increasing suicide rates among farmers, while others were specific to candidates themselves, such as questions to O’Rourke and Booker about their financial and political ties to charter schools.

Personal questions about the candidates also made up a significant portion of the questions, with the newspaper’s sample including 18 such questions, including one to Booker about his family, which led the New Jersey senator to discuss his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson, which he made public in response to questions about the prospect of a bachelor as president.

“I’m sure it drives communications professionals and staff crazy going off the script like that,” Jake Oeth, who led former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley’s 2016 Iowa caucus campaign, told the Register. “But I think it allows the candidate an opportunity to connect on a personal level with the caucus-goer by answering their question specifically. To be fully prepared to be president, I think you should be able to answer questions on the issues of the day without having a two-hour prep session or poll-testing an issue.”