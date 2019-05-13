Biden surges in digital spending on Facebook, Google

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'China is dreaming' Biden, other Dems get elected A more disciplined Biden learns not to take the bait Kamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA MORE is surging ahead of his 2020 Democratic rivals in digital ad spending, according to The Hill’s analysis of the latest data from Facebook and Google.

Biden’s campaign spent $238,560 on Facebook advertising between May 5 and May 11, according to figures released on Sunday.

This far outstripped the second-place advertiser, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHealth care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.), with $88,048. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Kamala Harris: Time to take 'serious look at breaking up Facebook' MORE (D-Calif.) ranked third in spending with a $77,880 outlay.

In the most recent figures from Google, Biden’s ad spending at the search giant— $123,400 for the week of April 28 — is almost twice as large as that of his nearest rival among the major candidates.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMichael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina Buttigieg: Dems exacerbating 'crisis of belonging in this country' with 'identity politics' MORE (D) spent $63,400 with Google the same week. Harris was again third, with a Google ad spend of $53,600.

The vast spending by Biden on digital advertising is at odds with his image as an old-school politician more comfortable with stump speeches, union halls and retail politics than the brave new digital world.

But it also shows the strength of his early fundraising and demonstrates how Biden’s campaign is seeking to copper-fasten his status as the sole front-runner in the race.

There are caveats, to be sure.

A top-tier candidate who already has a strong social media presence may feel less reliant on paid advertising, trusting that their existing network can disseminate their chosen message in a more organic way.

For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersA more disciplined Biden learns not to take the bait Kamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd MORE (I-Vt.) has far more followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram than any other Democratic candidate, including Biden. Sanders’s campaign spent a negligible amount on Google advertising — just $1,700 — in the latest weekly figures.

The Sanders campaign’s spending on Facebook ads for the week of May 5-May 11 is not yet available, but it spent $55,687 the previous week. This was the fourth-largest spend among the major contenders, behind Biden, Harris and Warren.

A Sanders spokesperson declined to comment on his digital strategy.

For the moment, most campaign advertising across the Democratic field seems aimed at spurring fundraising. The most recent Biden ad shown in Facebook’s “ad library” is a 15-second low-fi video of the former vice president seeking donations.

Warren is running an ad where she is calling one supporter, William, on her cell phone — a not-so-subtle reminder that she has been more assertive than other candidates in refusing even to countenance high-dollar fundraising events.

Harris’s ads couch her fundraising appeals in terms of pushing back on Trump’s agenda.

The data from both companies also points out an early gulf in spending between top-tier Democrats and other hopefuls, including sitting senators.

In the past two weeks, for example, Biden’s campaign has spent about $553,000 on Facebook advertising, more than ten times as much as Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHealth care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.), who has spent $51,350, and about 50 times as much as Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMichael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Warren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief 2020 Dems: Trump doesn't deserve credit for the economy MORE’s (D-Minn.) $11,877.

President Trump Donald John TrumpStates fight Trump rollback of Obama lightbulb rules Authorities investigating shooting near Trump resort in Florida Trump: 'China is dreaming' Biden, other Dems get elected MORE is already advertising heavily on social media. Trump spent $107,824 in Facebook advertising last week. The total was larger than any of the Democratic contenders other than Biden.

The Make America Great Again Committee — the joint operation that brings together Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee — spent $69,300 on Google ads in the most recent week for which data is available, which, again, was second only to Biden.

Cumulatively, the pro-Trump committee has spent more than $4.3 million on Google advertising, far more than any Democratic candidate — though the figure for the president is skewed because this includes spending in advance of last year’s midterm elections.

Facebook Ad Spending by Major Democratic Candidates, May 5-11*

Former Vice President Joe Biden $238,560

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) $88,048

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) $77,880

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHealth care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump takes gamble on new China tariffs MORE (N.Y.) $36,876

Mayor Pete Buttigieg $13,525

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)$6,392

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) $4,287

*Figures for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) were not available as of 1:30 p.m. Monday

Google Ad Spending by Major Democratic Candidates, week beginning April 28

Former Vice President Joe Biden: $123,400

Mayor Pete Buttigieg $63,400

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) $53,600

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) $33,500

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) $6,800

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) $4,500

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) $3,500

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) $2,800

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) $1,700