Biden says he'd be open to breaking up Facebook

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'China is dreaming' Biden, other Dems get elected A more disciplined Biden learns not to take the bait Kamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA MORE on Monday became the latest 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to say that he'd be open to breaking up Facebook.

Biden made the remark in a new interview with The Associated Press. Among other things, Biden said that breaking up tech companies such as Facebook is "something we should take a really hard look at."

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden's comments come as the idea of breaking up Silicon Valley's major tech companies gains greater attention inside the Democratic Party. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHealth care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.), another 2020 White House contender, has called for breaking up tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, saying in March that they have gained "too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy."

Biden said it was "premature" to make a final judgement on Warren's proposal. But he added to the AP that Warren "has a very strong case to be made."

Biden also said that the Trump administration is not doing enough to enforce antitrust laws in several industries.

Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have weighed in on the idea of breaking up Facebook or other tech giants.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Kamala Harris: Time to take 'serious look at breaking up Facebook' MORE (D-Calif.), one of the first lawmakers to launch a 2020 campaign, said Sunday that officials "need to take a serious look at breaking up" the company.

"I think Facebook has experienced massive growth and has prioritized its growth over the best interest of its consumers," she said on CNN's "State of the Union." "There's no question in my mind there needs to be serious regulation and that has not been happening. There needs to be more oversight, that has not been happening."