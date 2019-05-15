Kamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris says she would ban AR-15 imports by executive action Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, reportedly has no plans to appear on Fox News for a town hall hosted by the network.

Freelance journalist Yashar Ali, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported in his newsletter on Wednesday that the California senator has no intention of going on the network. Her campaign has yet to inform Fox News of the decision, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

An aide to Harris's campaign told The Hill that the network has "reached out, but we haven't entertained it." Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The news regarding Harris comes one day after fellow presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls On The Money: Mnuchin signals officials won't release Trump tax returns | Trump to hold off on auto tariffs | WH nears deal with Mexico, Canada on metal tariffs | GOP fears trade war fallout for farmers | Warren, regulator spar over Wells Fargo MORE (D-Mass.) blasted Fox News as a "hate-for-profit machine" while saying that she would never appear in a town hall hosted by the network.

"I’ve done 57 media avails and 131 interviews, taking over 1,100 questions from press just since January," Warren tweeted Tuesday. "Fox News is welcome to come to my events just like any other outlet. But a Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine. To which I say: hard pass."

Warren's decision came as the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field weighs the potential benefits of appearing on the conservative news network.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.) appeared on a Fox News town hall in April that drew nearly 2.6 million viewers. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report 2020 Dems condemn Alabama abortion bill: 'This is a war on women' Brzezinski urges Warren to do Fox News town hall: Candidates should be able to 'walk into any fire' MORE (D-Minn.) followed suit by participating in one last week.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report Political editor says DC, NY media have 'inflated' coverage of Buttigieg Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania MORE (D) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Alabama bill heats up fight over abortion | 2020 Dems blast bill | ACLU challenges Ohio abortion law | NC sues e-cig maker Juul | Flurry of activity on surprise medical bills Kamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report MORE (D-N.Y.) also have plans to participate in Fox News town halls.

The candidates' decisions to appear on the network came after the Democratic National Committee's move to bar Fox News from hosting any of its 2020 presidential primary debates over a New Yorker report alleging an "inappropriate relationship" between the network and the Trump administration.

Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have condemned Fox News. But Sanders said in April that Democrats couldn't completely dismiss the network considering the millions of viewers who tune in to its programs.

"For better or for worse ― and it is for worse ― for whatever reason, you know, Fox has a huge viewing audience," Sanders told HuffPost in an interview. "And to simply say that we’re not going to talk to millions of people who watch that network I don’t think is smart."