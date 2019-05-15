Bill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE (D) on Thursday will join the crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

A de Blasio ally confirmed to the Hill that the two-term liberal mayor will announce his candidacy Thursday.

He is expected to visit Iowa and South Carolina after announcing his candidacy on Thursday morning, according to the New York Daily News and NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Blasio intends to emphasize his mayoral accomplishments, including creating universal pre-K, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and overseeing an all-time low in crime, according to NBC News, citing a campaign spokesperson.

"Good Morning America" announced Wednesday that de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, will appear on the program Thursday.

Several candidates appeared on the morning show around the time of their campaign launches.

According to the New York Daily News, de Blasio was expected to announce his presidential run last week but moved the announcement back.

De Blasio has reportedly been mulling a presidential bid for months and would join a field of more than 20 Democrats competing for the party's nomination next year.

Updated 6:22 p.m.